Chief Justice Headlines Law Day Celebration

Hundreds of students and teachers from Everett Alvarez and North Salinas high schools in Monterey County gathered in the World Theater at California State University, Monterey Bay for a Law Day event featuring Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

In a live Q and A, students asked the Chief Justice about her journey to become California’s top judge and the challenges along the way, particularly as the first woman of color in the role.

Below is the Chief Justice's keynote and Q&A. View the full event here.  

The event was co-sponsored by the Monterey County Superior Court and the Monterey County Office of Education. The outreach effort is coordinated annually and offers high schoolers a unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of the law. 

 

