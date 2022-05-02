Colonial Revival Red Bank, New Jersey Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions without Reserve

713 Navesink River Road | Red Bank, New Jersey 9,000± sf Colonial Revival built in 1927 and fully restored Stunning grounds with fruit orchards and boutique vineyard Hamptons-like estate living, 40-minute commute to Manhattan Custom 40x50ft heated outdoor swimming pool

In cooperation with Kerry O’Brien of O'Brien Realty LLC, 713 Navesink River Road will auction in May.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a forty-minute commute from Manhattan, 713 Navesink River Road will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Kerrin O’Brien of O'Brien Realty LLC. Currently listed for $7.999 million, the property will sell without reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on May 12 –17th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

The elegance and luxury of decades past is calling from this Navesink River estate. Built in 1927, this 9,000± square foot Colonial Revival has been restored to its original grandeur, with ample upgrades for modern comfort and convenience. On par to some of the finest Long Island & Newport Gold Coast mansions of the early 20th century, this estate is among the most remarkable homes in the NJ/NY/CT area, with Hamptons-like living year-round, a 40-minute commute to Manhattan, and picturesque grounds. The home was originally designed by New York City Architect, Arthur C. Jackson. Jackson studied in Paris and graduated from the École des Beaux-Arts, which surely inspired his design of the beautiful and classic 713 Navesink River Road. Architect Arthur C. Jackson was known not only for his work and design in the city, but also of private, country homes outside of Manhattan.

The spectacular mansion cannot be missed, with its custom heated pool and stone pool deck tucked discreetly to the side. Beyond the grand home awaits fruit orchards and a boutique vineyard; the estate’s grapes have proven their merit in wines that have won medals in international competitions. Indoors, discover more at every turn: soaring ceilings and vast windows bathe the spaces in natural light. The curved grand staircase, eight ornate fireplaces, private balconies, and craftsmanship, quality, and woodworking details that would be almost impossible to recreate today, all within a truly welcoming atmosphere.

Additional features include design aspects from Arthur C. Jackson such as intricate moldings, woodworking, original building craftsmanship, quality & details that cannot be recreated today. The estate features 9,000 square feet along with 10.5 acres. 7.5 of these acres are farm accessed for property tax purposes. Inside the mansion you can find eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Outside discover the custom 40x50 foot heated swimming pool, spacious deck, grounds with fruit orchards and wildflowers, and estate grapes used in award-winning wines. The private front gates lead to a vast circular drive and there are not one but two entertaining patios immediately off the house. Additional spaces include staff quarters, a storage shed, and pool cabana. The estate is equipped with a gated entry, security system including cameras, and full perimeter fencing to ensure privacy and safety. The beautiful landscaping is fed by outdoor sprinkles along with an irrigation well.



Nicknamed the “Greenwich Village of the Garden State,” nearby Red Bank boasts a plethora of arts and culture offerings plus world-class restaurants. Nestled along the Navesink River, some of the most sought-after retail, entertainment, and dining on the east coast sits within Red Bank’s boundaries. Wander down Broad Street and explore the Red Bank Boardwalk Pedestrian Plaza May through September each year. Marvel over the mansions and gorgeous estates lining the Navesink River, neighbors to 713 Navesink River Road. New Jersey’s famously beautiful beaches such as Sea Bright Beach and Monmouth Beach only ten to fifteen minutes away. Should the big city call, Red Bank offers a plethora of convenient options for a daily or occasional commute to New York City. A ten-minute drive will bring you to the Seastreak Ferry in the Highlands; from there, it is only forty minutes during morning rush-hour to Wall Street, or an hour to East 35th Street in Manhattan. Take the New Jersey Transit Train to Penn Station or a bus in and out of Port Authority in eighty minutes.

713 Navesink River Road is available for showings by appointment with 24-hour notice and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.