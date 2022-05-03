CLEARED4 RECEIVES HONORABLE MENTION IN PANDEMIC RESPONSE CATEGORY OF FAST COMPANY’S 2022 WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS

The 6th annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

CLEARED4, the nation’s largest HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, received Honorable Mention in the Pandemic Response category. CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a conference participant’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, such as venue apps.

The platform is available globally, and can interpret health passes from over 100 countries. CLEARED4 works across industries and colleges and universities. Clients include T-Mobile, Live Nation, City University of New York, Sun Chemical, and many more.

“As a company focused on keeping businesses across the globe open and operating, we are proud to be named to Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list among so many other notable organizations,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards included more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.

CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, Coinbase, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops including Wempe, venues such as Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, Los Angeles City Colleges, School of Visual Arts, and Manhasset School District.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.