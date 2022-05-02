West Virginia Recognizes Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week

Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed May 1-7, 2022, as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) and its partners are recognizing Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week at events occurring statewide and by promoting behavioral health resources available to children and families.

“Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week comes at a critical time when the state and nation are responding to continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth mental health,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “BBH and its partners want families to know they are not alone; everyone struggles sometimes and help is available. One of the easiest ways to access behavioral health services is through West Virginia’s Children’s Crisis and Referral Line.”

The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can interrupt behavioral health crises by connecting families with behavioral health services in their communities. The option to call, text, or chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 844-HELP4WV (1-844-435-7498, call or text) or by chat at https://www.help4wv.com/ccl. In crisis situations, the helpline links families with regional mobile crisis response and stabilization teams who can help de-escalate by phone or respond in person if the family chooses.

BBH funds the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line through a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line is a service of the HELP4WV substance use and mental health support line.

For additional information and mental health resources for children and adults, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bbh.