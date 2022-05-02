Author Chuck Cotton hopes to help save souls in “Road Map: Saving Souls”
A navigation guide to finding the way forward in lifePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—A laid-back lifestyle can afford to have the time to ponder life, but the world is always busy. In this day and age, everyday living has become fast-paced. People are caught up with their hectic schedules. And earthly issues have consumed people’s attention, drawing the focus away from God and the eternal life after death. Road Map: Saving Souls is a reflective read on navigating the eternal road.
Author Chuck Cotton is both a Christian and a typical man with mundane daily living. He recognizes the sad reality that people are now preoccupied with everyday existence, drifting away from God and His son, Jesus Christ, our savior. And thus, he writes Road Map: Saving Souls, a navigation guide that steers readers, especially those who live a life astray, towards the road that leads to God’s embrace.
Brimming with Biblical verses, Road Map: Saving Souls enlightens lost souls by fostering a meaningful life here on earth through scriptures and passages. The author stresses the diminishing observance of religious beliefs and practices throughout the world and how daily living is challenged by evil. He emphasizes that earthly issues and daily hurdles can be solved by applying Biblical verses to life.
Charles “Chuck” Cotton is a seasoned 50 year+ businessman specializing in sales/marketing startups and has a background in securities, insurance, and consumer products. He taught at Marion High School and later on served full time as a sales representative for the Balfour Company, soaring as its National Sales Manager. He then worked for Jostens as National Sales Trainer.
Several Bible verses talk about how short life is—life ends before people even know it. Breathe in and take a moment to pause from the hectic world. Spark the remainder of your earthly life and save your soul. Reset through the relevant passages noted along with maxims tailored for you by Chuck Cotton in Road Map: Saving Souls. Grab your copy now! Available on Amazon and other major online retailers.
