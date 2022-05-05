Pilot Program Brings Cannovia’s CBD-Infused mynd™ Gum to Select Tractor Supply Co. Locations

mynd gum POINT OF SALE DISPLAY

Four 'States of mynd' gum FOCUS, ENERGY, CALM, RECOVERY

We're thrilled to introduce one of our most popular products to patrons of the nation's largest rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply Co” — Brian Baum

LONGMONT, CO, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannovia, a developer of premium quality CBD products specifically formulated to provide a targeted benefit, today announced its participation in a pilot program to bring its CBD-infused mynd™ gum into select Tractor Supply Co. locations. The product—offered in four unique varieties to deliver a specific effect—ENERGY, FOCUS, CALM, or RECOVERY—is available at select locations nationwide effective January 24, 2022.

Each formula contains a targeted blend of hemp cannabinoids CBD and CBG plus specific ingredients such as caffeine, vitamins, amino acids, L-theanine, taurine, and citicoline to optimize its intended benefits. Cannovia’s mynd™ gum is a great-tasting, fast-absorbing, and discreet chewing gum retailed in portable two-serving packets.

The pilot program currently involves 217 locations in 19 states including select retail establishments in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Vermont. Note that only select retail establishments in each state have been tapped to participate at this time.

“We’re thrilled to introduce one of our most popular products to patrons of the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer,” explains Brian Baum, CEO of Cannovia. “This new relationship will not only provide the healthful benefits of CBD to a broader audience but also supports our nation’s farmers, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to grow and cultivate hemp—now in use within hundreds of products from edibles to clothing and building materials. We believe we’re entering an exciting era, with the legalization of hemp farming in 2018 opening new opportunities to farm a high-value cash crop.”

Earlier this year, Cannovia attended the PGA Merchandise show in Orlando, enjoying an enthusiastic reception throughout the golfing community. With athletes always looking for an edge, chewing gum infused with CBD and other functional ingredients, like mynd™ gum, can help golfers improve focus, calm nerves, and boost energy. “By offering local access through Tractor Supply Co., we hope to build the same enthusiasm within America’s heartland,” states Baum.

To learn more about Cannovia’s full line of mynd™ gum, visit myndgum.com or stop by a participating retailer near you.

About Cannovia

Cannovia is a developer of quality, second-generation CBD products. Its proprietary formulations are designed with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other active ingredients to achieve consistent potency, support homeostasis, and target precise issues including stress, aches and pains, sleep, and energy. All Cannovia products are FDA compliant and made in the USA.

# # #

ENJOY ALL FOUR 'STATES OF mynd'