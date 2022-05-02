CLEARED4 Honored With Both Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards In 2022 American Business Awards®

CLEARED4 won in Cloud Application / Service and Most Valuable Technical Innovation categories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product & Service Category for Cloud Application / Service and a Silver Stevie® Award in the COVID-19 Response Category for Most Valuable Technical Innovation in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Previous Stevie Award recipients include ADP, Avaya, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters and WELL Health Inc., among others.

CLEARED4 is an end-to-end, cloud-based health and safety IT solution, currently being used by clients to help protect against the spread of communicable infectious diseases. Powering tens of millions of safe entries a month, CLEARED4 is used by businesses, event organizers, education institutions, and travel companies.

CLEARED4 can be implemented in days as a frictionless, standalone experience or seamlessly integrated into the app or platform of any client. When live, this enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. With the changing nature of the COVID-19 virus, CLEARED4 has continued to adjust its business plan and restructure its focus to serve its 150+ global clients.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments that CLEARED4 has been able to provide around the globe in the past few years,“ said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO and co-founder of CLEARED4. “The COVID-19 landscape continues to change by the day, and provides ongoing challenges to reopen for every type of organization that CLEARED4 has tried to help solve. We appreciate the American Business Awards for recognizing our impact in this complex and fulfilling endeavor.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.

CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, T-Mobile, Coinbase, Electronic Arts, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops including Spencer Gifts, venues such as Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, Los Angeles City Colleges, School of Visual Arts, Georgetown Day School and Manhasset School District.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.