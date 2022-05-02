Lender Offers Special Savings to Community Heroes Buying a Home

We are especially grateful to the community heroes who carried us through the pandemic, and we are happy to be able to give back whenever possible."” — Pat Sheehy, CEO of Hamilton Home Loans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the median home listing price in the U.S. hitting a new record, a mortgage lender is looking to give homebuyers a bit of relief.

As of last month, the median listing price reached $405,000,13.5% greater than March 2021, according to Realtor.com. As a result, Hamilton Home Loans is relaunching Hamilton for Heroes, a program created to help offset the costs of getting a mortgage for teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, physician assistants, and military service members.

Hamilton Home Loans, a national residential mortgage lender headquartered in South Florida, provides eligible active and retired community heroes a lender fee benefit with savings up to $1,590 on their purchase or refinance transaction.

“One of our company’s core values is thinking outside the box to develop and deliver innovative solutions for our clients,” says Pat Sheehy, CEO of Hamilton Home Loans. “We are especially grateful to the community heroes who carried us through the pandemic, and we are happy to be able to give back whenever possible. These saving opportunities will keep more money in the pockets of these homebuyers, giving them more purchasing power in such a competitive market.”

To turn homeownership dreams into a reality, HHL has also launched a web portal aimed at walking first-time homebuyers through the home buying process from application to closing. The web portal offers factual information to debunk myths about the mortgage process and answers any questions first-time homebuyers may have.

HHL combines trusted guidance, consumer-friendly state-of-the-art technology, and world-class service to serve clients in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and across the continental US. After being in business for nearly two decades, HHL has built a network of close to 500 mortgage experts in 44 offices and is licensed in 28 states and Washington, D.C.

Hamilton Home Loans invites prospective homebuyers to explore the Hamilton for Heroes program, along with their other initiatives. For example, with the Almost Home program, there is no application fee and borrowers receive a full commitment letter – not just a pre-qualification letter – so buyers can close faster, especially in hot housing markets.

Additionally, the Homeownership Advantage Program offers perks like lender fee discounts and free annual mortgage reviews to employers with more than 50 employees. Homebuilders and real estate agents, and their clients, can also take advantage of the perks offered through this program.

For more information please visit: ​​https://hamiltonhomeloans.com/heroes/

About Hamilton Home Loans

Hamilton Home Loans (HHL) is a privately held residential mortgage lending firm headquartered in South Florida. HHL offers a range of loan programs, including FHA, VA, US Department of Agriculture, Condo financing, Jumbo and Super Jumbo loans, and more. HHL’s seasoned loan advisors manage the entire mortgage process from application, which can be done online or in person, through closing. HHL combines trusted guidance, convenient state-of-the-art technology, and world-class service to serve clients buying or refinancing homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and across the continental US. In business for nearly two decades, HHL has a network of close to 500 mortgage experts in 44 offices and is licensed in 28 states and Washington, D.C. For more information visit https://hamiltonhomeloans.com/

