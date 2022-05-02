Action Taken By Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 20, 2022

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 20, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.448, An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the City of Burlington

When signing H.448, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Although I’m concerned by the potential cost impacts this could have for Burlingtonians, I’m signing the bill because any new policy that could result from it will need to be brought back to Burlington residents for their final say.”

H.491, An act relating to the creation of the City of Essex Junction and the adoption of the City charter

When signing H.491, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“I know this issue has been the subject of debate for decades, and I’m happy to see a resolution. Congratulations to the people of Essex Junction on the establishment of Vermont’s newest city.”

H.556, An act relating to exempting property owned by Vermont-recognized Native American tribes from property tax

When signing H.556, Governor Scott sent a letter to the General Assembly, which can be viewed by clicking here.

H.627 , An act relating to the Vermont Economic Development Authority

H.627 , An act relating to the Vermont Economic Development Authority

H.680, An act relating to obtaining a marriage license in any town in Vermont

