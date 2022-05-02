CAMP O’CONNOR DENVER SUMMER PROGRAM OPENS APPLICATIONS

FREE TO 6TH, 7TH AND 8TH GRADE STUDENTS

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy is accepting Camp O’Connor applications for a new, Denver, Colorado free summer program. The week-long Camp O’Connor provides civics education and leadership development for middle school students.

Camp O’Connor will be held in Denver June 20-24, 2022 at the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver.

Camp O’Connor works to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders to develop a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our democracy and their important role as citizens. Since its creation by O’Connor Institute Founder Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, hundreds of middle school students have benefited from this unique civics camp.

Campers develop leadership skills, gain greater knowledge of our nation’s democracy, and experience civics in action through the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government. Field trips to enhance their learning are part of the interactive program.

Camp O’Connor is open to current 6th, 7th or 8th grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

Camp O’Connor applications are now open online at www.CampOConnor.org. Applications are due by May 31, 2022. Camp applicants will be notified by Friday, June 3, 2022 of their acceptance. For more information, please contact the O’Connor Institute, 602-730-3300 x8 or camp@OConnorInstitute.org.

The Camp O’Connor Denver program has been made possible by generous grants from The Daniels Fund, The Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, and private donors.

About The O’Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse.