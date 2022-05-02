Main Street Initiative team to visit Minot this week

Gov. Doug Burgum, and representatives of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) team from the North Dakota Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce will visit Minot on May 6 for a Main Street Visit. The public are invited and encouraged to attend the visit which will showcase Minot’s distinguished community development efforts and progress as a community. The public portion of the visit will begin after the community tour with a roundtable discussion hosted by Burgum.

“This a great opportunity to see firsthand the advancements Minot has done in smart infrastructure and creating a vibrant community” Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “After the tour, we will gather to have an open roundtable discussion to listen and hear from both residents and leaders about Minot’s tremendous progress as a community.”

Minot Main Street Visit agenda: 1:45-3:30 p.m. – Roundtable community discussion at Central Campus High School Located at 215 1st St. SE

A key portion of the Main Street Initiative Strategic Plan focuses on engaging with new and existing Main Street communities. To begin this process, the team developed and sent a survey requesting communities to highlight the successes and challenges they’d potentially like to explore and share in a Main Street Visit. The outcomes of this survey were combined with previous MSI community engagement efforts such as Vibrancy Grants, Partners in Planning Grants, and the Artists on Main Street Program, to develop priorities for Main Street visits in 2022.