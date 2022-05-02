RFP: Homeless Service Provider Workforce Study

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit responses from firms interested in conducting a study on the workforce needs of nonprofit organizations employing homeless service provider employees to develop state-level strategies for improving workforce retention among organizations providing homeless services.

All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals due: June 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time RFP for Workforce Study (PDF)