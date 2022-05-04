Judith Beckman’s newly released “Overpowered” is a potent book that inspires readers to strengthen their faith in God.
“Overpowered” from Book Vine Press author Judith Beckman is a gripping story of the author who had a challenging journey in life.TOLEDO, OH, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Overpowered”: a fascinating account that will inspire readers to have faith and never blame God no matter how dark their lives may seem. This book will help readers save from the rope of death as it will help them realize the beauty of life in God’s presence. “Overpowered” is the creation of published author Judith Beckman, a retired social worker who is interested in reading non-fiction, particularly biographies and human interest stories; wholesome movies, especially drama and comedy.
Beckman writes, “Two people who were raised on a foundation of enduring faith, who took responsibility for their behavior, who did not blame God nor others for their own choices, found themselves in horrible situations. When they realized that they had come to the end of their rope and could do nothing to help themselves, in desperation, they called out to God. He heard their cries and answered in dramatic ways. Their individual paths eventually led to a place where their lives intersected. They became husband and wife, and the drama continues, with more troubles and more unbelievable ways out in God’s faithful mercy.
“His promises are true. ‘Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light.’—Micah 7:8, NIV Bible.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Beckman’s new book is a testament that God has never abandoned His people. This book shows how God answers everyone’s question in life and guide them in their journey.
Through this book, the author shows readers how much God cares for everyone. It also allows everyone to see how great is God’s mercy and compassion to those who are devoted to Him.
