Aviation Command To Host Trooper/Flight Paramedic Virtual Open House On May 23, 2022

May 2, 2022

(MIDDLE RIVER, MD) – The Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) is excited to announce the changes to the Department’s tattoo policy, as well as recent raises, service credit for time at other State agencies and the roll out of our new whole blood program. These changes will be discussed as the MSPAC hosts a virtual open house inviting experienced paramedics to join our ranks.

On May 23, 2022 at 6 p.m., tuning into our virtual open house will provide a look into the

operations and extensive training to be a part of our team. The MSPAC’s newest Rescue Technicians will offer an insight into their experiences since joining the Agency. Viewers will have an opportunity to ask operational and training-related questions at the end of the presentation. This virtual open house is for experienced (National Registered and/or Maryland-certified) paramedics with the desire to advance their career horizons.

For more information, please visit the Trooper/Flight Paramedic career page and click the link to register at the bottom of the page. If you have any additional questions, please email msp.medics@maryland.gov. Space is limited, only the most qualified individuals will be selected for this open house; more opportunities will follow in the future.

For our Maryland law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services partners, the MSPAC is pleased to announce the launching of a new and improved outreach program; please stay tuned for additional information on how to request a visit by Trooper Flight Paramedics. We will explain helicopter landing zone selection/safety, as well as our new capabilities including ultrasound and the administration of blood products. Please email msp.AVoutreach@maryland.gov for more information.

The MSPAC operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State on a 24/7/365 basis. The Command has served Maryland’s citizens since 1970 through medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue and homeland security and disaster assessment missions. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative partnerships with local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, as well as the United States Coast Guard.