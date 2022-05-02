Governor McKee, RIDE open registration for free, high-quality summer learning programs for Pre-K-12 students

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has opened registration for the All Course Network (ACN), offering free learning opportunities for Pre-K-12 grade levels. Registration is open for families through June 3 on the EnrollRI portal.

"Students deserve high-quality learning opportunities every month of the year, and through ACN, students will build upon progress made during the school year and prepare for the years ahead,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We are proud Rhode Island offers one of the most comprehensive summer learning programs in the country, and encourage everyone to browse offerings with their children and enroll in courses."

As seen in this video, ACN offers unique learning experiences beyond the traditional school day to all Rhode Island students in grades Pre-K through 12. Courses, which will be offered during the summer, fall and spring of the 2022-23 school year, spark creativity, inspire learning, and empower students to explore interests and passions through credit and non-credit bearing options. Middle and high school students enrolled in ACN can also get a head start on postsecondary success by enrolling in Dual Enrollment, Advanced Placement, Work-based Learning, and Career Credential courses. These options provide students with opportunities to earn credit, master skills, and prepare for jobs in high wage, high-demand industries.

"Summer is a time for our students to enjoy themselves, but that doesn’t mean learning must stop,” said Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Patti DiCenso. “Not only does summer learning help students leap ahead in academic achievement, it also offers students structure to their summer experiences, strengthens their social and emotional skills, and connects families with the community.”

Courses take place in-person, virtually or in a hybrid setting. Students can take up to two credit-bearing ACN courses per semester. Parents and guardians register Pre-K-8 students; students in grades 9-12 register independently on EnrollRI.

“Research shows well-designed, accessible summer learning opportunities can be a catapult to student success. In Rhode Island, this extended learning is crucial as we look to accelerate learning in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “From conducting science experiments in Providence to sharpening their math skills aboard a historic ship in Newport, ACN offers free and captivating opportunities to all students, regardless of their zip code.”

This year, over 225 courses are being offered through the ACN. Providers include RI public and private colleges, school districts, and community-based organizations grounded in youth development. Through ACN, Rhode Island is furthering its commitment to the Five Learning, Equity, and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) Absolute Priorities, which include ensuring all students have access to high-quality and personalized support from adults, through extended learning, before-/after-school partnerships and summer learning opportunities.

“One area that I improved in was believing in myself. I improved in self-management because I became more independent. The great discovery I made during this course is that I became more confident in myself,” said one Cranston High School East student enrolled in 1812ada’s Getting Ready for College and Life course.

“I have worked through so many challenging places and I'm very excited to use this new mindset in the upcoming school year,” added another Smithfield High School Student.

These students know first-hand how ACN learning opportunities can inspire creative learning and help better engage students in and out of the classroom.

Through ACN, students can attend camps where they learn about endangered species, apply STEM concepts, and participate in theater and dance productions. There are courses dedicated to immersive experiences as a marine biologist, medical student at Brown University, and even as a maritime navigator in Newport. Other opportunities hone fashion design and construction skills, master culinary skills through farm to table opportunities and offer walking tours of Providence’s museums and Rhode Island areas rich with history.

Families interested in hearing more details and speaking directly with course providers are encouraged to attend an upcoming Virtual ACN Open House being held for elementary, middle, and high school grade-levels:

Elementary & Middle School ACN Open House Tuesday, May 10th 5:30-6:30pm - Join via Zoom

High School ACN Open House Wednesday, May 11th 5:30-6:30pm - Join via Zoom

Learn more at EnrollRI.org.