Bristol Extracts Launches CBD Product Line, Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co.

Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. goes to market with a carefully-curated line of CBD oils, balms, tinctures, and powders.

CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bristol Extracts is proud to announce the launch of their new CBD product line, Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. Looking to shake up the hemp and CBD industry with a bespoke approach to plant science, Bristol Extracts launched with four distinct lines, Replenish, Pain, Sleep, and Chill, that deliver hemp extracts of superb quality.

Now available exclusively at https://www.bristolextracts.com, this revolutionary new line of nano-emulsified CBD products sets them apart from most major competitors on the market. Unlike traditional CBD products, nano-sized CBD is so small that it has the ability to penetrate the “blood-brain barrier” of cells. This allows Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. CBD products to take effect in as little as 10-15 minutes, providing products packed with powerful antioxidants, natural essential oils, and high-quality cannabinoids. Nano-emulsified CBD also allows for 90% absorption of said cannabinoids, providing an effect 15 times more potent than other traditionally ingested products.

“We have invested in state-of-the-art technologies and established methods to nano-emulsify our CBD, CBN, and other cannabinoids,” said Eric Blazak, founder of Bristol Extracts and Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. “This helps us increase bioavailability and subsequent bioactivity within the body’s systems and anatomy.”

Not only has Bristol Extracts engineered the hemp phenotypes they grow, but they also oversee every step of CBD creation on-site — from extraction to processing to post-production. This ensures only the highest quality hemp and other natural ingredients are present in the products offered by Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co.

Starting at an introductory price of $69.99 for balms and oils and $89.99 for tinctures, Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. products are sure to deliver impressive, long-lasting results in a matter of minutes.

About Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co.

Bristol Extracts was established by Juan Guevara and Eric Blazak because they believe in the power of plant medicine. By investing in CBD, a true alternative to dangerous pharmaceuticals and opioids, Bristol Extracts and their exclusive product line, Bristol Extracts Hemp Wellness Co. is able to help provide users with relief from a multitude of daily ailments. Everything is created in-house, with seed-to-shelf quality control, ensuring that millions of consumers are provided with the best benefits of the cannabinoids they are purchasing.