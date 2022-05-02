Submit Release
Bellamy Brothers to Headline Weekend of Activities at 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron

The Bellamy Brothers will perform for free on May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Sabine River Authority Headquarters.

We are ecstatic to host what has been an enduring part of the American music scene for decades. Along with all the other fun activities, we have an amazing weekend lined up for tournament visitors.”
— Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission announced today that The Bellamy Brothers will be the featured act at the upcoming 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork, headlining the weekend of activities May 19-22.

The popular country music duo consisting of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy, the Bellamy Brothers will perform for free on May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Sabine River Authority Headquarters.

“We are ecstatic to host what has been an enduring part of the American music scene for decades,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “Along with all the other fun activities, we have an amazing weekend lined up for tournament visitors.”

In addition to the concert, other activities include Bassmaster Elite Fisherman Launch, The Great Dam (5K) Race @ Lake Fork, Hawg Trough Bass Tank & Texas Park and Wildlife Catfish Tank, Bicycle Rodeo, 1-Mile Fun Run & Walk across the Dam (after 5K Race) The Great Dam Race Awards Ceremony, the Bobby Irwin Concert, and the Bassmaster Elite Weigh-In.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 2021 tournament had an economic impact of nearly $1 million.

The continued success of the event should not surprise many, considering that Bassmaster Magazine named Lake Fork last summer as its top choice for the 100 Best Bass Lakes of 2021, and it is easy to see why the event is so impactful.

“Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit,” said Christophe Trahan. “The exposure to millions of people, whether in person or through the media, can be a transformative event for our business communities.

“Having the award-winning Bellamy Brothers only enhances the legacy of the event,” he added.

About Wood County

Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.

