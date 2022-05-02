Bellamy Brothers to Headline Weekend of Activities at 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

We are ecstatic to host what has been an enduring part of the American music scene for decades. Along with all the other fun activities, we have an amazing weekend lined up for tournament visitors.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission announced today that The Bellamy Brothers will be the featured act at the upcoming 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork, headlining the weekend of activities May 19-22.
— Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
The popular country music duo consisting of brothers David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy, the Bellamy Brothers will perform for free on May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Sabine River Authority Headquarters.
“We are ecstatic to host what has been an enduring part of the American music scene for decades,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “Along with all the other fun activities, we have an amazing weekend lined up for tournament visitors.”
In addition to the concert, other activities include Bassmaster Elite Fisherman Launch, The Great Dam (5K) Race @ Lake Fork, Hawg Trough Bass Tank & Texas Park and Wildlife Catfish Tank, Bicycle Rodeo, 1-Mile Fun Run & Walk across the Dam (after 5K Race) The Great Dam Race Awards Ceremony, the Bobby Irwin Concert, and the Bassmaster Elite Weigh-In.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the 2021 tournament had an economic impact of nearly $1 million.
The continued success of the event should not surprise many, considering that Bassmaster Magazine named Lake Fork last summer as its top choice for the 100 Best Bass Lakes of 2021, and it is easy to see why the event is so impactful.
“Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit,” said Christophe Trahan. “The exposure to millions of people, whether in person or through the media, can be a transformative event for our business communities.
“Having the award-winning Bellamy Brothers only enhances the legacy of the event,” he added.
