Amid Post-Pandemic Market Boom, Orlando Resort Selling Out Condo Residences Ahead of Schedule

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning luxury vacation home resort The Grove Resort & Water Park has released the last 30 two- and three-bedroom condo residences for sale this week. This comes shortly after the developer, BTI Partners, sold out the sprawling resort’s phase four, called The Terraces at The Grove.

Just months after commencing construction on its fourth and final phase, The Grove, located near Walt Disney World®, is releasing the final 30 units for sale. Since the opening of The Grove in 2017, Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, a real estate development and investment firm, has closed on more than 800 two- and three-bedroom vacation residences at the resort.

“The sell-out of the phase four residences at The Grove Resort & Water Park is an exciting milestone for the BTI Partners team,” said Justine Assal MBE, BTI Partners Director of Sales & Marketing. “Our success over the last five years has attracted buyers from around the world and helped ignite a development boom west of Disney World in Orlando. As we release the final 30 residences to the market, we are grateful for not only our owners and hotel guests, but also our incredible sales team and real estate partners around the world that have brought the joy of ownership at The Grove to buyers across the globe.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the demand for vacation homes in Orlando has skyrocketed, fueling a buying spree at The Grove beyond initial projections. Filled with state-of-the-art amenities, the 106-acre resort has raised the standard for a new generation of vacation homes.

The Grove offers a short-term rental program that is professionally managed by Paramount Hospitality Management (PHM), an established veteran of the hospitality industry. Operating as a hands-on, boutique management company, PHM focuses on the condo hotel segment. PHM has a global reputation and proven track record of consistently producing sound financial results for their hotels and vacation homeowners year after year.

The thoughtfully designed condo residences come with full kitchens, living and dining areas, full-size washer/dryers, and screened patios to provide owners and vacationing families the comfort of a home away from home. The vacation homes range from 1,250 square feet to 1,550 square feet and include access to Surfari Water Park, three additional swimming pools, an onsite spa, fitness center, restaurants, large-scale grab-and-go market with seating, lakefront pier for watersports, three bars and lounges, and a children’s art and game room.

The most impressive amenities at the resort include the $20 million Surfari Water Park, which opened in March 2018, and Flip Flop’s Family Fun Center, a 6,300-square-foot game room. The water park offers an interactive water structure with multiple slides, a lazy river stretching nearly 700 feet, and a dual-rider surf simulator offering an adrenaline-rush for surfers of all ages and skill levels. Flip Flop’s features 65 state-of-the-art arcade and video games, virtual reality, kiddie rides, and 7-hole glow-in-the-dark miniature golf.

The sprawling resort, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, earned the prestigious USA & Americas Property Awards for Mixed-Use Development Florida, USA; Best Leisure Development Florida, USA; Highly Commended Hotel USA; and International Four-Star Hotel 2019-2020. In addition, The Grove earned BTI Partners the regional award for the “Best in Americas for Leisure Development” category.

About The Grove Resort & Water Park:

The Grove Resort and Water Park is an award-winning vacation home resort located six miles from Walt Disney World®. The Grove offers the finest amenities to create memories to last a lifetime. The condo-style residences offer buyers an opportunity to own a slice of Orlando, home to some of the world’s most celebrated theme parks. The Grove, developed by Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, consists of three completed towers totaling 878 resort-style residences and a fourth tower under construction totaling 160 hotel condos. The sprawling resort offers lush indoor and outdoor amenities, including the award-winning Surfari Water Park, which offers multiple slides, a lazy river and a FlowRider surf simulator. The Grove also has a 6,300-square-foot game room, three swimming pools, onsite spa, fitness center, high-end restaurants, large-scale grab-and-go market, lakefront pier for watersports, and three bars and lounges. Owners can make their residences their home away from home or place their condos in a short-term/hotel rental program professionally managed by Paramount Hospitality Management. For more information, please visit https://groveresidences.com/.

About BTI Partners:

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners is a leading real estate development and investment firm in Florida. Led by Noah Breakstone, BTI Partners’ leadership team focuses on growth markets and investing in value-add assets. BTI Partners was founded in the 1950s as a residential developer, multifamily builder, hotel operator and investor. Over the decades, the firm has evolved to focus on large projects that require innovative thinking and flexibility to perform a variety of roles in complex real estate transactions involving all asset classes in urban cores across Florida. BTI Partners is developing some of Florida’s largest commercial and residential projects in Orlando, Tampa and South Florida and is actively looking for acquisitions and joint venture opportunities in the Southeastern US. BTI Partners has earned many industry awards of excellence, including America’s Best Builder, Florida’s Best Builder, Builder of the Year in South Florida, and dozens of design awards. For more information visit: https://btipartners.com/.