Schwank Issues Good Citizenship Award to Reading Virtual Academy Student Ja’Mir Rivera

(From left to right) Tim Redding- Assistant Principal of Reading Virtual Academy, Sen. Judy Schwank, Ja’Mir Rivera, and Amy Dundon- Teacher at Reading Virtual Academy.

Reading – May 2, 2022 – Today, Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th) attended a ceremony at the Reading Opportunity Center to award Ja’Mir Rivera, a freshman attending Reading Virtual Academy within the Reading School District, with the Good Citizenship Award. 

The Good Citizenship Award recognizes students that demonstrate excellence in school as well as service to their community. 

Rivera is a devoted student and participates in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. (JROTC) program at the Reading High School. Upon graduation, he plans to join the Marine Corps. Rivera is the first student attending Reading Virtual Academy to receive a Good Citizenship Award. 

“Ja’Mir’s dedication to his schoolwork and his commitment to one day serve our country makes him more than deserving of the Good Citizenship Award,” Schwank said. “It’s crucially important that we highlight the achievements of our youngest citizens and do everything we can to ensure they’re supported in their endeavors. After meeting Ja’Mir’s family, teachers, and counselor, it’s clear he has a great support system around him. I’m sure he will continue to do great things in school and throughout our community.” 

