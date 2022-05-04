Go Solar Florida State, a New Solar Company Steps Onto the Solar Installation Scene
EINPresswire.com/ -- Big things have been brewing for the folks over at Go Solar Florida State. The company launched in 2020, but don't let that fool you, as they've been in business for decades. The company's owner, Alex B., has been designing and installing solar systems for over 20 years, and so have most of the employees on his team.
In Florida, the sun is kind of a big deal. After all, it is called The Sunshine State. Alex learned early on that he'd like to capitalize on the sun's potential to power Florida. "Why not make Florida a cleaner and greener place to live by nixing fossil fuel energy and swapping it out for solar power," said Alex B.
Many local Floridians agree with Alex and have begun the journey to seeking solar panel installation in FL. The great news is solar companies like Alex's make the process smooth sailing. There's a protocol that Go Solar Florida State uses, and it starts with a free consultation. All a residential, commercial, or industrial client has to do is call the team and schedule.
"There is a lot that goes into switching from traditional electrical sources to solar, but we make it easy on the customer. Our team consists of system designers, installers, and maintenance contractors. As a result, we're equipped to take on small homesteads to large industrial complexes," assured Alex B.
Another significant aspect of Go Solar Florida State and why the company decided to get involved with the sun scene is its ability to get customers solar systems for free. Not everyone qualifies for a zero-cost system, but almost all households and commercial businesses will receive federal and state tax rebates and incentives.
Theresa Collins, a small business owner in Florida, went on to say, "I had always wanted to have a solar-powered building for my business. For one, it impacts the environment in a positive way by lowering my carbon footprint. The other aspect is decreasing my utility bills. Once I went solar, I basically got to fire my electric company. On top of that, the state and federal governments provided me with money-saving grants, and I got my entire system paid for!"
Not everyone's story turns out like Miss Collins, but Go Solar Florida State wants everyone to know that they have a special team working behind the scenes that solely focuses on the tax rebate and incentive programs.
Having experience is a must in the solar sector. Each contractor on Alex B's service has the skillset and training that it takes to be 100% successful. "When I first started working with the company, I had solar technologies certification through my local community college. However, the on-the-job training that Alex provided me was priceless. I not only improved my solar panel installation game but learned critical thinking and customer service skills as well", said Eddie Johnson, a solar system installation specialist.
Taking on a solar installation business in Florida is no small feat, but the company made it work. Over the last two years, Go Solar Florida State has grown by leaps and bounds. Saying goodbye to traditional electric resources and taking on a more sustainable power approach has been quite appealing to Floridians.
After the pandemic began, many people realized that the power grid could potentially be an unstable electrical source. Alex felt the same way, and thus his solar-based business was born.
"I don't want people to have to worry about increasing energy costs, rolling blackouts, or any other issue that comes along with fossil fuel energy. The sun is always going to be in the sky, and by harnessing its power, we aren't hurting anything. In fact, we're making the earth a healthier place to live. I use solar panels at my own home and office, and I'd never go back to the electric company," concluded Alex.
Who is Go Solar Florida State?
Go Solar Florida State is a fresh and vibrant solar energy business that began in 2020. However, Alex and his employees have decades of experience in the solar sector. The office location is at 458 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, but all work is completed virtually or on-site at the customer's home. To learn more about getting solar panels installed on your property, please visit https://gosolarfloridastate.org/ or call (904) 780-5900.
Go Solar Florida State - Solar Panel Installation for Green Environment