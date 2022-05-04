Local AC Repair Company Educates Homeowners on the Importance of Annual HVAC Maintenance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- As warmer weather is approaching, HVAC maintenance in Garland is becoming more prevalent. However, living in The Lone Star State, the temperatures can reach record highs even during the spring months. It's common to see temps well above average during the day only to dip into the low 40s and below at night. So, what does that mean for heating and cooling systems?
"Basically, your HVAC system gets a lot of use in Texas. However, unlike in other states, your AC and furnace are always running interchangeably. What that means is we see a lot of damages that require repair. I always recommend that home and business owners have routine maintenance of their HVAC systems to prevent damages and ensure they are always running smoothly," said John, owner of 24/7 AC Repair Garland.
Almost all Texans own some form of an HVAC system and use it regularly. However, they do not regularly have them serviced, which results in frequent AC repairs in Garland. The good news is that 24/7 AC Repair is a long-standing company that offers excellent support programs for all makes and models of heating and cooling systems.
There are quite a few benefits accompanying professional HVAC maintenance that John and his team feel everyone should be aware of, such as lower utility costs. For example, having an air conditioner or furnace that is broken, not properly sealed, or constantly running exponentially causes energy bills to inflate. In addition, making sure all systems are working should protect homeowners from high electricity costs.
Another advantage to properly caring for heating and cooling devices is creating better air quality within the home or commercial space. Not many consumers realize that dirty filters in furnaces and ACs cause an outpouring of dusty air to circulate within the building. During routine maintenance measures, those filters are replaced with fresh models.
"I noticed that I had a musty smell in my home that would not go away no matter how much I cleaned. My allergies started to worsen, and my son's asthma seemed to be giving him more problems. I realized that the smell only circulated when my air conditioner would kick on, so I made an appointment with 24/7 HVAC Repair Garland. John discovered that my filter had mold in it! I never realized that those things had to be changed. I'm so thankful for this company and how they found that problem. I now have regular maintenance scheduled", said Debbie Charles, a local Texan homeowner.
When property openers want HVAC systems to have longer lifespans, regular maintenance appointments are a must. There are many working parts in both AC units and furnaces, such as motors, gears, filters, indoor and outdoor components, etc. Each of those features needs to be checked by a licensed HVAC specialist. Even the most minor discrepancy can lead to big problems and cause the system to be replaced way before its time.
John went on to say, "One of the biggest concerns that I personally have for people that neglect routine HVAC maintenance is the forfeiture of their warranties. Every air conditioner and the furnace has some sort of warranty in place. Most people don't realize that routine maintenance checks are what validates the warranty. It's always wise to read the fine print".
Most HVAC owners in Garland, TX, attest that routine servicing of their units results in fewer breakdowns, which is always a plus. However, nobody wants their AC to stop working on a weekend during the hottest day of the year. In fact, that can be a safety hazard, especially for older adults, children, and those with special health needs.
The key to keeping any HVAC system from damage and working at full speed is high-quality maintenance measures like John Talbot, and his crew have to offer.
Who is 24/7 AC Repair Garland?
Since 2012, 24/7 AC Repair Garland has been keeping Texas cool and comfortable through superior AC repair, replacement, new installation, and maintenance plans. Customers can count on John and his team to answer the call of duty 24-hours a day. The office location is at 2601 Meadowridge Dr, Garland, TX 75044. To get prompt service, please call (214) 206-4356 or visit the company website at https://hvacrepairgarland.com/.
