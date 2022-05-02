Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee Announces May MeetingApr28

Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (April 28, 2022) — The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Investment Subcommittee will meet on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. MT. 

During this meeting, three applications will be reviewed for funding recommendations to the IGEM Council. 

Idaho Commerce manages the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) commercialization grant program which awards $950,000 in state funding to projects between Idaho university and industry partners geared toward commercialization initiatives. The IGEM Investment Subcommittee, comprised of both IGEM Council and non-council members, provides strategic direction and recommendations to the IGEM Council. 

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater Conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about IGEM, visit http://igem.idaho.gov.

