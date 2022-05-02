Submit Release
Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant Application Period Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications under the 2022 grant cycle of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI).

Applications are due by noon on June 14, 2022, via Amplifund. To apply, and for application instructions, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/dyti/.

Governor Pete Ricketts launched DYTI in 2015 to inspire young Nebraskans, starting in middle school, to explore careers in manufacturing, STEM, information technology and other sectors where workforce talent is in high demand.

Each year, $250,000 in DYTI funding is awarded among Nebraska for-profit companies (typically three). Grantees partner with area schools to implement hands-on career curricula to inform, engage and inspire 7th and 8th grade students. In some schools for example, creative learning labs have introduced students to concepts in 3D printing, welding, health care and robotics, among other subjects.

To learn more about DYTI and related eligibility/program requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/dyti/.

