Plattsmouth Poised for Growth after Key Infrastructure Upgrades, Successes in Housing Development

From left to right: DED’s Dave Honz, Josh Charvat of Cass County Economic Development Council, Mayor Paul Lambert, City Council President Morgan Muller, and City Administrator Emily Bausch.

Investments in a new municipal water source, an extensive highway expansion project, and a new wastewater treatment plant in the City of Plattsmouth (pop. 6,620) have earned recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) commended the city’s leadership in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. DED’s Southeast Nebraska Development Consultant Dave Honz presented Plattsmouth’s EDCC recertification on Monday, April 20th. The City of Plattsmouth received its first program certification in 2009 and earned recertifications in 2014, 2020, and 2025.

Plattsmouth is one of 36 Nebraska communities to qualify in the EDCC program, which was created by DED and the Nebraska Diplomats in 2005. The program recognizes communities for preparedness to attract industry and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing online marketing efforts, and implementing strategic planning. EDCC members may earn recertification in the program every five years.

Local leaders have prioritized essential infrastructure development following historic flooding in Nebraska in 2019. The City of Plattsmouth invested more than $20 million in its interconnection to the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) and more than $84 million in a new wastewater treatment plant. A 7.5-mile, MUD interconnection waterway will connect to the plant, underscoring the city’s long-term utilities investments to support high-usage growth for new and existing businesses.

In 2024, local and regional developers celebrated the completion of a $45 million expansion of Highway 75. The updated highway includes a four-lane expressway, which has solidified Plattsmouth’s position as a premier, accessible hub for business and commerce. The city is working to finalize a comprehensive Highway 75 Land Use Plan and completed a Sewer System Analysis in 2025. Plattsmouth leaders say the plans will serve as guides for ongoing development and capitalize on existing community resources.

“The past five years have served as a tremendous example of resiliency and forward thinking in the Plattsmouth community,” said Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council Executive Director Josh Charvat. “At a time when projects demand shovel-ready sites, Plattsmouth has completed generational investments in its water and wastewater infrastructure. In addition to the work being done underground, above ground the community has added over 150 new and fully leased multi-family housing units with more on the horizon. Add in the recently completed planning work that the community undertook along Highway 75, and the community has the perfect recipe for economic success.”

Local leaders are implementing additional housing development goals by participating in the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority’s (NIFA) “Communities for Housing” program. The program supports the State of Nebraska’s existing efforts to help communities address evolving housing needs and utilize state programming currently administered by DED. Plattsmouth leaders are utilizing the NIFA program to locate prime property for redevelopment opportunities in their community.

City officials continue to work closely with additional collaborative development partners, such as the Cass County EDC, Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership, and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).

An ongoing partnership with the Nebraska Arts Council will focus on strategic initiatives to certify Historic Main Street as a Creative District in Plattsmouth. Creative Districts are designated areas in communities which encourage local musicians, artists, and writers to showcase their unique talents and support arts-based economic development.

Since 2020, the City of Plattsmouth has demonstrated strong fiscal health with a nearly 30% increase in net taxable sales.

"Plattsmouth's economic development strategy is focused on smart growth — expanding quality housing, creating good-paying jobs, and strengthening our manufacturing base.” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “By investing in infrastructure and supporting business expansion, we are building a community where families and companies can thrive.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.