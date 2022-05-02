U.S. Supreme Court opinion: May 2

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
In Shurtleff v. Boston, the court held that because Boston’s flag-raising program did not constitute government speech, Boston’s refusal to let petitioners fly their flag violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.
