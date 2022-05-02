South End Capital Offers SBA and Equipment Financing Savings for 2022 National Small Business Week

South End Capital Offers Incentives for 2022 National Small Business Week

Nationwide small business lender offers a range of savings on SBA loans and equipment financing for new and seasoned businesses alike.

In honor of the big impact made by small businesses and entrepreneurs, we’re offering a range of savings on SBA loans and equipment financing – for new and seasoned businesses alike” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a nationwide commercial lender and tech-enabled business, real estate, and equipment finance platform, has announced a selection of SBA and equipment financing savings in recognition of the Small Business Administration’s 2022 National Small Business Week. Savings up to $2,500 are available for all of May to small businesses meeting certain requirements*.

May 1 - 7 marks the Small Business Administration’s 2022 National Small Business Week and its theme of Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship. "In honor of the big impact made by small businesses and entrepreneurs, we’re offering a range of savings on SBA loans and equipment financing – for new and seasoned businesses alike," said Noah Grayson, President of South of Capital. The savings offered by South End Capital include:

- 50% off documentation fees on Equipment Financing agreements approved and closed in May.

- SBA 7(a) Loans with a discussion letter signed in May will receive a full refund on packaging fees (up to a $2,500 value).

- SBA 504 Loans with a discussion letter signed in May will receive $2,500 off the total cost of the loan origination.

*Subject to credit approval/qualification. Terms, conditions and closing costs may apply. Offer valid through 05/31/2022 on internal financing programs only.

To see if you are eligible for financing savings for 2022 National Small Business Week, you are invited to contact South End Capital directly at southend@stearnsbank.com or visit https://southendcapital.com. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes partners of all kinds and offers competitive compensation, a co-branded webpage and unique referral link, 24/7 lead tracking, automated status updates, marketing resources, and API integration and private-label options for high-volume relationships.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.3 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. Our innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank, N.A.

Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC