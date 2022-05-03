VeeAyeCee Is Now Beyond Dimensions: India's First Company to Propel Fashion at Metaverse
This is the space where the employees take part actively in games and entertainments, this space has multiplayer games like UNO, gokarting, Trivias and much more.
VeeAyeCee first represented India on International Fashion Magazine's cover page and now it's here to implement technology in fashion for the future.
Fashion comes before fashion.”BAGALKOT, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverses are simulated digital environments that use augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blockchain, and social media concepts to simulate real-life interactions between users. Amidst the hustle to be first on Metaverse, the large multi-national companies like Infosys, Mahindra, Tata, Wipro, and Accenture, a new fashion-tech company, VeeAyeCee, has already established its virtual workspace at Metaverse and bags the title to be India's first fully operational fashion brand to be on Metaverse.
VeeAyeCee has three workspaces:
1. The office, where employees work and interact for company-related purposes.
2. Summer Room, where employees, guests, and users work and play in a nature-based environment, thus, creating a sense of sustainability amongst the users.
3. VR Space, where the founder and directors interact with investors and incubators, and the research team will experiment with additional VR features.
All three workstations are designed with a visually appealing environment and show a distinct 3D virtual world, distinguishing the organization from other fashion enterprises in the country.
The innovation does not stop there; VeeAyeCee is building India's first VR fashion studio with VR assistants and VR Payments. To enter the store, customers will have to login in with their credentials. Then a VR assistant will lead you, show the studio to you, and help you make the payment virtually. Along with VR assistants and VR payments, VeeAyeCee bags the title of the world's first fashion virtual studio with virtual try-on. Yes, you read that right. You don't just have to see the images or models and select size to checkout, but you can try them using their VR try-on feature.
"India is a land of many firsts, and we are proud to add a few more to the list." says the founder, Mr. Vinod Ashok Chinnannavar. Further, "Unlike a retail store, a virtual store will be operating 24/7, which helps its users get what and when they want right at their spot. VeeAyeCee is a revolutionary new platform that allows users to create and explore virtual spaces in real-time, experiment with different looks and styles, and even collaborate with other users to create new looks."
"Our focus on fashion sets VeeAyeCee apart from other virtual reality platforms. We believe that fashion should be fun, experimental, and accessible. With our platform, users can try on different clothes, accessories, and makeup without ever having to leave their homes. They can also explore different styles and looks created by other users from all over the world. We are confident that VeeAyeCee will change the way people think about fashion and shopping. We are committed to making fashion more inclusive, creative, and exciting," says Mr. Vinod.
When asked about the types of apparel, Design Lead, Ms. Veena Bhutada said, "We are designing state of the art sustainable apparel which is made out of used garments and sustainable fabrics such as recycled polyesters, vegetable-tanned leather, lyocell, brewed protein, organic hemp, and bamboo linens. Also, the designs are such that one can wear a particular garment in 24 types, be it summer, winter, or rainy; we got you covered. This reduces the textile waste and helps us keep our nature, a nature."
“On my first day of work, I experienced something I had never experienced before. This is something unique and innovative I've ever seen, like any company operating at such an exquisite level, totally different from the real world. Onboarding, our team meetings, project submissions, attendance, and everything we do in a physical office were kept ready in a virtual one. The 3D space, the augmented and virtual reality made me experience a delicate aura. I've heard about Metaverse but never had experience making it to the 3D world. Primarily, companies at the global level are used to it. Still, VeeAyeCee took a great initiative to contribute towards promoting fashion in a developing country like India and taking fashion innovation way beyond dimensions. Truly commendable!” says one of the employees.
The use of augmented and virtual reality has enabled the VeeAyeCee members to engage with individuals in India and around the world. This technology has created venues for extensive user engagement that mimics the real world, allowing VeeAyeCee to swiftly expand its market and realize its vision centered around achieving sustainability in the fashion industry. Aside from these virtual setups that contribute to VeeAyeCee's sustainability mantra, they also offer an impeccable line of garments, unlike anything we've seen before. All in all, we can conclude that VeeAyeCee tends to give a tight thumbs up to the world for its fashion innovation, and we can sit back, relax and say that India's fashion future is in very safe hands.
About VeeAyeCee
Mr. Vinod Ashok Chinnannavar founded the Karnataka-based VeeAyeCee fashion brand. He creates accessible garments with an archaic spirit infused with new togas' flowing fabric by tapping into the collective unconscious. VEEAYECEE is a sustainable fashion company with a substantial environmental and social impact. Its products and accessories are made from natural materials in various styles and shapes. After listening to them, we can surmise that they are always looking to experiment with or create new materials.
To sum it all up, VeeAyeCee excels in its design and variety of clothing and has successfully transitioned all operations from a conventional office to a virtual metaverse platform through a clever fusion of technology and fashion.
