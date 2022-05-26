Kim Jacobs New Managing Director eWomenNetwork Charlotte NC Chapter
Kim creates the light for women to succeed in business.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Jacobs is the new CHARLOTTE MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR EWOMENNETWORK. YOU CAN NETWORK with other powerful businesswomen at the events. People can learn more about eWomenNetwork by visiting eWomennetwork.com
— Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder Every Girl Wins Instutute
