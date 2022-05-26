Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,937 in the last 365 days.

Kim Jacobs New Managing Director eWomenNetwork Charlotte NC Chapter

Kim Jacobs Managing Director eWomenNetwork Charlotte NC Chapter

Kim creates the light for women to succeed in business.”
— Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder Every Girl Wins Instutute
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Jacobs is the new CHARLOTTE MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR EWOMENNETWORK. YOU CAN NETWORK with other powerful businesswomen at the events. People can learn more about eWomenNetwork by visiting eWomennetwork.com

Please feel free to share this press release with others.

Thank you,

Kim Jacobs

To learn more about Kim Jacobs - The Balance Doctor and Chief Mother Dreamer click on the links below:

Jacobs in the September 2021 Issue of Pride Magazine: https://www.pridemagazineonline.com/the-jacobs-family-battles-illness-with-hope-and-resilience/

Subscribe to The Kim Jacobs Show on YouTube! Watch New Shows M- F at 11 AM! THE KIM JACOBS SHOW

Kim Jacobs is the new Charlotte Managing Director for ewomennetwork.com

www.gabesheart.org, in loving memory of Gabriel Michael Jacobs
thebalancedoctor.tv
Motherdreamer.com

Daily Balance with Kim Jacobs TV Show Highlight Reel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MfHV1es-cA
Daily Balance with Kim Jacobs - Humpy Wheeler Guest:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHvBBKoad1c

Alex Jones
Every Girl Wins Media Department
+1 704-208-9561
email us here

You just read:

Kim Jacobs New Managing Director eWomenNetwork Charlotte NC Chapter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.