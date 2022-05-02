DOEE to Celebrate Air Quality Awareness Week

CONTACT: Nicole Goines, Public Information Officer, [email protected]; (202)536-7666

WASHINGTON, DC, From May 2–6, 2022, the Department of Energy and Environment will celebrate Air Quality Awareness Week with events that increase air quality awareness and promote a just, equitable, and healthy District. The theme for Air Quality Awareness Week, Healthy Air – Important for Everyone!, places health at the forefront of discussions and illustrates the importance of clean air for all. The week coincides with the start of National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, ozone season, and wildfire season.

Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Air Quality Index (AQI) to be aware of the air conditions in the area. Stay informed on a mobile device by downloading EPA’s AIRNow App for Android or for iPhone.

“We recognize the disproportionate effect air pollution has on Black communities in the District and the need to relieve these overburdened communities. Clean air is a right for everyone,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells. “We welcome individuals and organizations to join us as we raise awareness among District residents while working toward a cleaner, healthier environment through a reduction in the concentration of air pollutants.”

Monday May 2 Wildfires and Smoke Opening remarks from DOEE Air Quality Division Director Kelly Crawford.

Check out a live fire and smoke air quality map of the United States.

Tuesday May 3 Asthma and Your Health “Unbreathable: The Fight for Healthy Air” panel and screening 7:00 p.m. at Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE

DOEE in collaboration with American University will host a screening of “Unbreathable: The Fight for Healthy Air.” A panel of academic experts, advocates, and DOEE Air Quality Division staff will take place before the screening.

Wednesday May 4 Community Science and Sensors

The DOEE Air Quality Division will launch an updated Trends Report. The report will include the most recently available monitoring and emissions data for the District, as well as information on recent advances in monitoring and environmental justice efforts. It will be accessible through the District's open data portal at https://opendata.dc.gov/pages/data-stories.

Turn it off! Check out the District’s anti-idling regulation.

Thursday May 5 Environmental Justice and Air Quality Ivy City Neighborhood Community Walk 5:30 p.m. at Alexander Crummell School, 1900 Gallaudet Street NE

DOEE in partnership with Empower DC and the Ivy City Community will meet in front of the Alexander Crummell School in Ivy City for a community walk. Residents will use handheld air monitors to record their experienced air quality in real time. These monitors will map the route and provide a look at air quality along the route. Invited guests include EPA Office of Environmental Justice Director Matthew Tejada, EPA Region III Administrator Adam Ortiz, and DOEE Director Tommy Wells.

Friday May 6 Air Quality Around the World

Look at air quality data from around the world.

Check out information and initiatives from around the world on the United Nations Climate & Clean Air Coalition website.

**As part of Air Quality Awareness Week, the DOEE Air Quality Division in conjunction with Clean Air Partners will invite a local high school Environmental Science class to an air quality monitor station to learn about air pollution in the District. The event will be live-streamed for other high schools in the District.