Sales & Property Tax Refund Applications Now Available

South Dakota senior citizens and citizens with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for sales or property tax refunds under South Dakota’s Tax Refund Program.

Under the program, certain individuals are able to receive a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year if they meet the eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for the sales tax refund, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

Have incomes of less than $13,653.00 for a single-member household (only one individual in the household) or less than $18,465.00 for a multiple-member household;

Be a South Dakota resident during all of 2021;

And be 65 years of age on or before January 1, 2021 or disabled anytime during 2021.

To be eligible for the property tax refund on their home, individuals must meet the sales tax requirements along with the following qualifications:

Owned the house they are currently living in for at least 3 years;

And owned their house for fewer than 3 years but have been a South Dakota resident for 5 years or more.

Deadline to apply for the program is July 1, 2022, and applications must be submitted by mail to the Tax Refund Office, 445 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501-3185.

Applications are available at the link below or at your local county treasurer offices.

For additional information on the tax refund program or other tax relief programs, please contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.

Apply Now