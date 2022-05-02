Donald J. Olson

Donald ‘Don’ John Olson, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away surrounded by family on April 25, 2022.

Don was born on July 7, 1938, to Carl and Lauretta (Glockner) Olson, in Grand Forks, ND. He grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Central High School where he participated in football, basketball and baseball. The family were members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He continued his educational journey at the University of North Dakota where he achieved his law degree in 1963. He married Karen Woodford on December 15, 1962.

The two of them started their journey in Charlottesville, VA. He started his career at the Pentagon as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army until 1966. They ventured back to the Midwest settling in Sioux City, IA, where they welcomed their son, Mike. In 1968, they settled back home in Grand Forks at which time he joined a law practice known today as Camrud, Maddock, Olson and Larson Ltd., where he served as President from 2000 – 2004. In 1977, they were blessed with their second son, David. Don loved his family and enjoyed being married to the love of his life for 59 years. He enjoyed golfing and spending time at the lake in northern Minnesota. Don was an instrumental member in the downtown development committee of Grand Forks after the flood in 1997. He retired in 2005. Shortly thereafter, they sold their home in Grand Forks and spent time between Big Lake in Bemidji, MN and Tuscon, AZ. In 2016, they relocated to Sioux Falls, SD to be closer to family.

Don is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons, Mike (Amy) Olson, Sioux Falls, SD, David (Stacy), Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Jack, Emily, Vivian and Everly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lauretta, his brother Richard, sister-in-law Bernadette, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with family will be held at Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND from 5pm – 7pm, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 715 24th Ave South, Grand Forks, ND, with luncheon and burial to follow.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/donald-don-olson?fh_id=15725