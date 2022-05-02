Submit Release
Jonathan Sholtis

CollabraLink Technologies, Inc.

Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies Inc. announces Jonathan Sholtis as Executive Vice President of its Defense and Intelligence Group

We are building upon our history of agile software development and enterprise supply chain management while expanding into new technical domains to address the nation's most critical challenges.”
— Jonathan Sholtis
MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. announces Jonathan Sholtis as Executive Vice President of CollabraLink’s Defense and Intelligence Group. Sholtis, who joined CollabraLink on April 11th, will serve as Executive Vice President of the Defense and Intelligence business unit; seeking to expand the company’s full spectrum of IT modernization support services to the US Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC) clients.

Sholtis brings to CollabraLink a proven leadership and management record with over fifteen years of experience driving revenue across the public-sector and commercial industry. Sholtis began his distinguished professional career as an Information Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Before joining CollabraLink, Sholtis led ICF’s Cybersecurity Services and Solutions business where he developed and executed ICF’s security and resilience brand and go-to-market strategy. At ICF, his ability to address the complex demands of the cybersecurity domain produced tangible results that positively impacted numerous client missions while also driving year-over-year revenue growth.

“Jonathan is a proven leader in the US defense and intelligence community,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “His deep understanding of agency missions and needs will help us improve our ability to deliver full-spectrum IT modernization services and solutions to our clients.”

Sholtis expressed his excitement in joining the CollabraLink team: “I am honored, humbled, and excited to join the CollabraLink leadership team. CollabraLink has a proven history of delivering market-leading digital transformation efforts for its customers. We are building upon our history of agile software development and enterprise supply chain management while expanding into new technical domains to address the nation's most critical challenges.”

Sholtis received a Bachelor of Science degree in Optics from the University of Rochester, a Master of Science degree in Technical Management from the Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting Engineering School and Master Certificates from Yale School of Management and Columbia Business School.

About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc

CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For over 15 years, CollabraLink and wholly-owned subsidiary, Telesto Group, have specialized in combining digital modernization frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development and ISO 9001:2015, an investment made in order to create a process-driven, a success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.

CollabraLink
CollabraLink
