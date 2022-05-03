Marketing Automation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the marketing automation market size is expected to grow from $5.11 billion in 2021 to $5.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global marketing automation market size is expected to grow to $9.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The increase in big data and data analytics solutions is expected to drive the marketing automation market growth going forward.

The marketing automation market consists of sales of marketing automation software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that helps to identify potential customers, automating the process of nurturing the leads to sales readiness. Marketing automation is the process of employing technologies to automate repetitive marketing processes. When it comes to following up on leads and guiding potential clients through the conversion funnel, automation can save marketers a lot of time. Customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) software are frequently integrated with marketing automation software.

Global Marketing Automation Market Trends

Personalized content has emerged as a key trend in the marketing automation market. Customers expect companies to create products based on their preferences and choices in today's digital world. Marketing automation software generally can learn from data, identify purchasing patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. This software automatically recommends appropriate products and services based on customer profiles and online activity. As a result, such software aids businesses in increasing customer engagement, meeting their specific needs, improving business processes, and providing better customer support.

Global Marketing Automation Market Segments

The global marketing automation market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Digital Marketing, E-Mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Campaign Management, Others

By End-Use: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Discrete Manufacturing, Government and Education, Others

By Geography: The global marketing automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides marketing automation market overviews, marketing automation market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global marketing automation market, marketing automation market share, marketing automation market segments and geographies, marketing automation market players, marketing automation market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The marketing automation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Act-On Software Inc., Marketo, Ontraport, Sendinblue, Autopilot, Prospect.io, ActiveCampaign, eTrigue Corporation, Greenrope, Insidesales.Com Inc., Infusionsoft, and SharpSpring Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

