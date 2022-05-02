VSP St Johnsbury/ Agg Assault

Correction

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002986

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at approx. 1625 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Lonnie Abbott

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: John Matthews

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Kyle Matthews

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to Avenue C in St Johnsbury for the report of an argument that took place, and a weapon was used. Upon arrival Trooper spoke with all parties involved and it was determined during the course of the argument Abbott pulled a pistol. The pistol however ended up being a CO2 pistol but at the time John and Kyle believed it to be an actual handgun. Both Johns and Kyle feared for their lives and ran back to their residence. Abbott was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Abbott was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.