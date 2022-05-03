Anti-Aging Market Players Focus On Technological Advancements To Gain Competitive Advantage

Anti-Aging Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology advancements is one of the global anti-aging market trends which is shaping the market. Major companies operating in the anti-aging sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, Cynosure, a US-based company that manufactures and develops light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems introduced StimSure, a non-invasive electromagnetic technique for muscle building and toning that makes a person look younger. The StimSure applicators create an electromagnetic field that stimulates the motor neuron cells in the body's muscles, causing them to contract as if they were moving or exercising. This innovative technology, which uses 1.0 Tesla per applicator and offers four pre-set programs as well as the capacity to develop customized programs, allows customers to personalize treatments for each patient.

Anti-aging market analysis shows that the increasing demand for cosmetic products is significantly driving the growth of the market. Anti-aging cosmetics are a subset of cosmetics that focuses on reducing the effects of aging and wrinkles on the human skin. The use of these cosmetics in treatments or post-treatments enhances the results of anti-aging surgery. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, a European trade association for cosmetics, the cosmetics, and personal care industry contributes at least €29 billion (USD 33.14 billion) to the European economy each year, and the number of people who use cosmetics is rapidly increasing, with the number of people using cosmetics in Europe exceeded 500 million by 2020. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the anti-aging market going forward.

The global anti-aging market size is expected to grow from $45.17 billion in 2021 to $49.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global anti-aging market share is expected to grow to $65.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major players covered in the global anti-aging industry are Allergan plc, L'Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Cosmetics., Unilever Plc, Lumenis, Home Skinovations Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Galderma SA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Alma Lasers, PhotoMedex, Candela Corporation, Hologic Inc., Pierre Fabre S.A, and Galderma SA.

TBRC’s global anti-aging market research report is segmented by product type into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, Botox, anti-stretch mark products, by treatment into hair restoration, adult acne therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, chemical peel, others, by demographic into generation X, baby boomers, generation Y, generation Z, by application into anti-wrinkle treatment, anti-pigmentation, skin resurfacing, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare.

