Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,083 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of secondary school No304 in Sabunchu district

AZERBAIJAN, May 2 - From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the state and people of Palestine and on my own behalf, I am glad to convey to you, and through you to your government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan,...

29 april 2022, 11:00

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of secondary school No304 in Sabunchu district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.