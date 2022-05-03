cFIRST announces Strategic Partnership with Lever
The association will allow the users to seamlessly access their talent acquisition as well as background verification services from a common platform.
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio-based digital global background verification service provider, cFIRST announced integration with the leading Talent Acquisition Suite Lever. The integration will help enterprises using the services of Lever to seamlessly take advantage of the background verification services of cFIRST.
— Viral Vora, Chief Executive Officer, cFIRST
“cFIRST has long been associated with enterprises of various sizes from all over the world and the partnership with Lever will help our customer base to further enhance their hiring experience”, said Viral Vora, Chief Executive Officer, cFIRST. He added, “cFIRST has been synonymous with character, commitment, and competence for the last one decade and is trusted by several industry leaders. We are confident that association with Lever will be a step in the right direction as our customers will experience the comprehensive ecosystem of talent acquisition and screening.”
“Lever resonates with the human-centric philosophy that cFIRST follows. This partnership will give us an opportunity to provide a robust background screening experience to our customers and streamline the experience of the users who have been leveraging cFIRST’s expertise in background verification,” said Caitlyn Metteer, Director of Recruiting at Lever.
cFIRST and Lever together will allow single sign-in to the portal so the users can traverse through their talent acquisition and screening platforms seamlessly making purchases at any step of the recruitment process. cFIRST is set to enhance the candidate experience for Lever customers by reducing inaccuracies in the screening process and helping them make informed hiring decisions subsequently improving the time-to-hire.
To learn more about the partnership between cFIRST and Lever, visit https://www.cfirst.io/integrations/lever.
About cFIRST
cFIRST is a digital global background verification service provider that helps enterprises of all sizes to hire talent from across 200+ countries through its API-enabled mobile-friendly platform. cFIRST was launched with a vision to help organizations eliminate any inaccuracies from their hiring process creating an indelible candidate experience.
About Lever
Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.
Lever's platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 4,500 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Spotify, Atlassian, KPMG, and Nielson. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.
