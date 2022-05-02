Pangilinan: Angel Locsin, Dasma politicians endorse Kiko in Calabarzon's most vote-rich city

PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release May 2, 2022 Angel Locsin, Dasma politicians endorse Kiko in Calabarzon's most vote-rich city DASMARINAS, Cavite -- Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin on Sunday night endorsed the vice-presidential bid of Senator Kiko Pangilinan in this most vote-rich city of the province and of Calabarzon region. (https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=701668494593002) At the ?Banyuhay: Bagong Anyo ng Buhay grand rally here, spouses Congressman Pidi Barzaga and Mayor Jenny Barzaga raised the hands of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Pangilinan in what is seen as a major shift in politics in the hotly contested province. Imus resident singer Christian Bautista also endorsed the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan. In Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), which is the most vote-rich region with 9.19 million votes, Dasmariñas is the most vote-rich city with over 400,000 voters. In addressing the crowd of about 100,000 at its peak, Locsin said, Nailapit ko na sa inyo ang aking president. Ang hindi ko pa po nasasabi officially ay aking bise-presidente. Nakapag-usap po kami nung nakaraan. So may tanong po ako. Sabayan niyo po ako, sino po ang presidente natin?" "Leni Robredo," the crowd responded. "Sino ang bise-presidente?" she asked. "Kiko Pangilinan," the crowd said in unison. "Magdilang-anghel po sana kayong lahat. Maraming salamat po. Ako po si Angel Locsin, para sa bayan," she said. Various sectors also expressed support for the tandem and their senatorial slate. Ali, a 19-year-old student and a member of Youth for Leni in General Trias City, together with his friends and classmates, has gone full-time in the last two weeks of the campaign, going house-to-house convincing those who are still undecided or are confused. "Hahabol na lang kami sa academics after the elections," he said. The young campaigners have faced rejection from some of those they approached, but said that they carry on for the country, for their future. Ponciano Capuyan, of Kadiwa-Area G TODA (transport operators and drivers association), has been campaigning among his fellow drivers during their down time at the terminal, among his passengers, and among fellow clients at the local carinderia. He even stops to talk to those who are putting up campaign tarps of other candidates. "Hindi ako namimilit. Kinukwento ko lang sa kanila kung bakit si Leni at si Kiko ang para sa akin," he said. Pangilinan, together with his wife Sharon Cuneta, said they are now Cavite voters, having taken up residence in Silang a few years back. "Malapit sa puso namin ang Cavite dahil bukod sa nandito ang aming farm, sobrang init ng pagmamahal ng mga kababayan natin dito," Pangilinan said. "Ngayong gabi nasaksihan natin ang puwersa ng mga Kabitenyo na handang tumindig para sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Sa darating na eleksyon, ipanalo na natin ang laban ng mga mamamayan. Sama-sama nating salubungin ang magandang bukas," he added.