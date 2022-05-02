QRyde's CEO

HBSS is included in 2020 Inc 5000

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QRyde has been chosen this year for Inc Magazine’s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period and honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com.

In the past 3 years, HBSS Connect Corp has seen a growth rate of 69% earning us our no. 4,584 spot on this prestigious list! While many of the honorees are repeats, year to year, this year we are one of 633 new recipients and we could not be more proud and honored.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”