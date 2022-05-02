The Jordan Law Firm Hosts Free Uber/Lyft Ride Cinco de Mayo Program to Stem Potential DUI Incidents
DUI attorney Anisa Jordan of the Jordan Law Firm is instituting a Cinco De Mayo Rideshare Reimbursement to encourage safe commuting during celebrations.WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing that the high Mexican population in the Waukegan community and relaxed covid restrictions will ignite large celebrations. Jordan and her team have created the DUI Free Holiday Rides Reimbursement program.
The Cinco De Mayo Rideshare Reimbursement program will see the law firm reimburse up to 50 citizens a maximum of $25 per household inclusive of the tip. The reimbursement will be valid for rides taken from 7:00 P.M. on May 05, 2022, to 12:00 P.M on May 08, 2022. Participants’ rides must originate or end in one of the following: Waukegan, Park City, Zion, North Chicago, Round Lake Beach, Mundelein, Gurnee, Highland Park, Libertyville, Wadsworth, Lincolnshire, Highwood.
To qualify for reimbursements, participants must be over the legal drinking age of 21, have a Zelle account, and submit a copy of the receipt and a copy of your driver’s license (via email or by physical address) by Friday, May 13, 2022, by 5:00 P.M. The Jordan Law Firm will then review submissions in the order they were received. Reimbursements will be allocated within 30 days.
About The Jordan Law Firm
Seasoned trial attorney and former prosecutor Anisa Jordan is the founder and owner of the Jordan Law Firm. The firm focuses its skills on rendering individualized legal services in Criminal, DUI, and Traffic matters.
To learn more about the Cinco De Mayo Rideshare Reimbursement Program, visit The Jordan Law Firm website or email at duifreeholidayrides@gmail.com.
