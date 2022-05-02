Global Oil And Gas Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oil and gas pumps market size is expected to grow from $11.23 billion in 2021 to $11.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. As per TBRC’s oil and gas pumps market research the market is expected to grow to $13.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The development of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure contributed to the oil and gas pumps industry growth.

The oil and gas pumps market consists of sales of oil and gas pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture oil and gas pumps. Oil and gas pumps are used in the oil & gas industry to transfer oil, grease, gas, and other fluids.

Global Oil And Gas Pumps Market Trends

Internet of Things (IoT) in oil and gas refineries is an emerging trend in the oil and gas pumps market. IoT is used to monitor pipe thickness, flow rate, pipe pressure, and more. IoT enables to have connected machines in oil and gas industry so that oil and gas companies can predict equipment failure and reduce overall downtime.

Global Oil And Gas Pumps Market Segments

The global oil and gas pump market is segmented:

By Type: Centrifugal, Positive Displacement, Cryogenic

By Capacity: Small (up to 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), High (more than 1000 gpm)

By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

By Geography: The global oil and gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oil and gas pumps global market overviews, global oil and gas pumps market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global oil and gas pumps market, oil and gas pumps global market share, oil and gas pumps global market segments and geographies, oil and gas pumps global market players, oil and gas pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oil and gas pumps market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: KSB SE, Flowserve, Sulzer, Xylem, Gardner Denver, Alfa Laval, SPP Pumps, ITT Oil & Gas, Kirloskar Brother Limited, and HMS Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

