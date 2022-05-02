Aimwiser & Assam Healthcare Co-Operative Society announces partnership in Preventive Healthcare & Wellbeing Services
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AimwiserTM (https://www.aimwiser.com/), based out of Bangalore is an all-in-one holistic 'people and wellness intelligence ecosystem which utilizes the power of AI, employee behavioral/ wellbeing insights, coach insights, and workflow insights to create an ecosystem of wellbeing. And joining hands in this endeavor of ours is Assam Healthcare Co-Operative Society (https://assamhealthcare.coop/), a Co-Operative Society engaged in offering health and medical benefits to its members.
With this collaboration, AimwiserTM together with AHCS aims at creating total healthcare (Mental and Physical Wellbeing) with special emphasis on lifestyle disorders like Thyroid, BP, Diabetes, and Obesity easy, accessible, streamlined, simpler, and smarter. We intend to achieve this by combining Wellbeing Services with Technology alongside our existing customer base of 10,000 plus members.
Afjalina Wasi, Founder & CEO & Shahin Nishat Karim, Co-founder, CMO of AimwiserTM said: “We are extremely excited to announce this partnership with AHCS to offer a unique range of mental, physical & professional welfare benefits including preventive healthcare benefits, wellness packages & workshops in the state of Assam. We aim at disrupting the current healthcare space in Assam, which is at the helm of evolution with exemplary services powered by technology.
Dr. Jayanta Biswa Sarma, Vice Chairperson of Assam Healthcare Co-operative Society, said: “Assam Healthcare Cooperative Society, the first Cooperative Society in North East India to work in Healthcare firmly believes that citizens together can play a crucial and strategic role in delivering healthcare. The society has been able to negotiate with the private providers special rates for its thousands of members to cut their out-of-pocket medical expenses. The society’s main focus has always been preventive and promotive health. In line with this, our new partnership with Aimwiser reflects this strategic approach to bring wellbeing services close to our beneficiaries. " This partnership will allow both the Society and Aimwiser to expand its reach converting wellbeing into wealth.”
