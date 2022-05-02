Additive Manufacturing Is Increasingly Being Used In The Face Shield Market

Face Shield Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines to manufacture the face shield. 3D printing uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method, and it is also called additive manufacturing. For instance, in April 2021, Adidas worked with Carbon to manufacture a 3D-printed face shield, and the face shields are used to support healthcare organizations and underserved communities. Anatomiz3D is a 3D modeling and 3D printing company for healthcare in India. Anatomiz3D manufactured cost-effective 3D printed face shields for COVID-19 protection and delivered 3D printed face shields for frontline workers.

The global face shield market size is expected to grow from $2.86 billion in 2021 to $3.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The face shield market is expected to grow to $4.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Read more on the Global Face Shield Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-shield-global-market-report

Awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives contributed to the face shield market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus transmits through droplets of saliva when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The awareness could be due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe. Initiatives by the government to reduce the spread of the virus supported the face shield market. For instance, in European countries, the commission waives off customs duties and VAT on protective equipment, testing kit, and medical devices until the end of April 2021. According to the global face shield market analysis, the awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives drove the market.

Major players covered in the global face shield industry are 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety, Alpha Pro Tech, Casco Bay Molding, Lakeland Industries, Prestige Ameritech, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, and Sanax Protective Products.

TBRC’s global face shield market report is segmented by type into disposable, reusable, by material type into polycarbonate, cellulose acetate, by end-use into healthcare, construction, chemical, oil and gas, manufacturing, others.

Face Shield Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Material Type (Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate), By End-Use (Healthcare, Construction, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a face shield market overview, forecast face shield market size and growth for the whole market, face shield market segments, geographies, face shield market trends, face shield market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Face Shield Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3955&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Gloves, Drapes, Gowns, Needles, Syringes, Procedure Kits And Trays, Bandages, Masks), By Product (Diagnostic Supplies, Dialysis Consumables, Radiology Consumables, Infusion Products, Incubation & Ventilation Supplies, Hypodermic Products; Sterilization Consumables, Non-Woven Medical Supplies, Wound Care Consumables), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-hospital-supplies-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians And Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-service-global-market

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market - By Type (N95 Respirators, Common Grade Surgical Masks And Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Individual, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail And Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-masks-n95-respirators-surgical-masks-and-others-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC