Solunus Receives the ISO 27001:2013 Certification
As a dedicated Salesforce partner, our unrelenting focus on understanding the pain points of clients backed by our unrivaled expertise on SalesforceIRVING , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solunus Inc., a leading provider of Salesforce services is pleased to announce it has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. The certification is awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to institutions that meet a set of stringent requirements for information security.
The award demonstrates Solunus' commitment to maintaining information security standards of the highest order. To obtain the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the company underwent an extensive organization-wide information management systems audit that included design and development of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, development of apps, digital marketing, web development, software testing, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhakar Pennam, the co-founder and CEO of Solunus Inc. said, "Ensuring excellent information security is one of the hallmarks of our business. As threats to data safety increase in number and sophistication with each passing day, it is very essential to protect customer and business data from falling into wrong hands. At Solunus, we leave no stone unturned to safeguard data; we have a robust information security framework, and the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification acknowledges our single-minded focus on data safety and the well-defined processes that we follow."
Nidhi Vats
Solunus Inc.
marketing@solunus.com
