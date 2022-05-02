Mind Body Align Steps Up Expansion, Adding Illinois Educator to Team
Mind Body Align at School’s mindfulness program builds executive functioning and brings important life skills to schools, improving culture.
Team uses mindful education to create positive school culture and improve student executive functioning
The need for social and emotional support with kids is increasing. Formalized supports that were targeted for subgroups are now sought out for general student populations because they are needed.”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align, LLC, recently announced the addition of former Chicago-area principal, Caitlin DiLallo, to its team as sales development representative.
A career educator, DiLallo understands the need for social and emotional learning in education to develop executive functioning. She worked at Huntley Community School District in Illinois as a student services coordinator, and as a special education teacher for five years at Community Unit School District 200. DiLallo took that experience teaching special education into public school system administration at Komarek School District 94 in North Riverside, IL, where she served as Director of Student Services and Principal for nearly 4 years.
During DiLallo’s time at Emerson, it received a Blue Ribbon School award. While serving as an administrator at Komarek, she co-lead a winning school district referendum in which a levy was passed to fund the construction of a new building in 2020.
“We are pleased to welcome Caitlin to Mind Body Align. To our organization, she brings a great track record of creating positive school cultures, which will be shared with the schools we serve,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align. “Caitlin understands the various components of creating a safe school environment, and values mindful education as one of the critical components. In her role, she will positively impact countless lives.”
After attending Illinois State University, DiLallo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago with a focus in special education. She earned a masters in low vision and blindness studies from Western Michigan University and a second masters in Educational Leadership from Lewis University.
“We know the need for social and emotional support with kids is increasing,” said DiLallo. “Formalized supports that were targeted for subgroups are now sought out for general student populations because they are needed. That is not changing anytime soon, especially in consideration of the experiences children have had in recent years.”
Before DiLallo started college, she knew she wanted to work in education, but she was also interested in becoming a veterinarian and now dedicates time and shelter by fostering rescue dogs. One of six children, Caitlin lives in Homer Glen, IL with her husband, a firefighter and insurance industry professional, their four children, two dogs, and rescue dogs. When she is not at work, she enjoys cross country road trips, spending time with family, and photography.
Mind Body Align was recently named by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) as a finalist for its Innovation Showcase, highlighting its use of technology in education. Learn more about this nomination here.
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align at School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement for PBIS programs. Their new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. Mindfulness Starts Now. Join us and learn more at mindbodyalign.com.
