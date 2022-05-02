PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release May 2, 2022 Vintage vehicle regulation will make car restoration a thriving industry in PH -- Gatchalian The passage of the law regulating vintage vehicles can make automobile restoration a thriving industry in the country, capitalizing on the unique and skilled craftsmanship of Filipino mechanics and paving the way for the Philippines to compete in the international market. "The timing of its passage into law coincides with the reopening of our economy as it will create job opportunities for our Filipino mechanics, tinsmiths, craftsmen, painters, laborers that will allow them to showcase their skills and bring favorable conditions for small and medium enterprises to participate in international markets for restoration and repair of vintage vehicles. And with the many skilled workers that we have, I'm confident that we can compete globally in terms of maintaining and restoring vintage vehicles," said Gatchalian, principal author in the Senate of Republic Act No. 11698. "Minsan nang napatunayan ang kahusayan ng mga Pilipino sa paggawa at pagiging malikhain nang bigyan nila ng bagong anyo ang Willys Jeep na iniwan ng mga sundalong Amerikano sa bansa matapos ang World War II at nagbigay daan sa pampublikong transportasyon na tinatawag natin ngayong jeepney o jeep," he added. The new law also encourages tourism through the promotion of automobile tours, establishment of vintage vehicle or car museums, vintage motorsports, and similar events, according to the senator. Under the new law, restoration shops and companies engaged in the importation of vintage vehicles for restoration in the Philippines or for exportation can avail of fiscal and tax incentives provided in the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law. Vintage vehicles may be exported without restriction except those that have historical significance to the country such as those used by former presidents certified by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). Importation, registration, and use of right-hand drive vehicles manufactured on or before December 31, 1970 or those intended for racing or other forms of motorsport will also be allowed. Vintage car owners are barred from using them as a public utility vehicle, or for commercial purposes except for motion pictures, advertisements, pictorials, weddings, and motorcades. They can, however, take a drive across the city for leisure driving at any time of the week and be distinguished for sporting special number plates indicating their status as "vintage vehicle." Regulasyon para sa vintage vehicles magpapaunlad ng industriya - Gatchalian Ang pagsasabatas ng regulasyon ng mga antigong sasakyan ay magbibigay daan upang umunlad ang industriya ng car restoration sa bansa at mapapakinabangan ang kahusayan at pagkadalubhasa ng mga mekanikong Pilipino, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Ito aniya ay maaari ding magbukas ng oportunidad na makipagkumpitensya ang lokal na industriya sa international market. "Timing ang pagsasabatas nito ngayong binubuksan natin ang ating ekonomiya at inaasahan na makakapagbigay ito ng mga bagong trabaho sa ating mga mekaniko, tinsmith, craftsmen, at pintor. Magbibigay din ito ng oportunidad para sa mga small at medium enterprises na makipagsabayan sa international market sa larangan ng pagre-restore ng vintage vehicles. At sa dami ng mahuhusay nating mga manggagawa, kumpiyansa ako na kaya nating makipagkumpitensya sa buong mundo sa industriyang ito," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda ng Republic Act No. 11698 o ang "Vintage Vehicle Regulation Act." "Minsan nang napatunayan ang kahusayan ng mga Pilipino sa paggawa at pagiging malikhain nang bigyan nila ng bagong anyo ang Willys Jeep na iniwan ng mga sundalong Amerikano sa bansa matapos ang World War II at nagbigay daan sa pampublikong transportasyon na tinatawag natin ngayong jeepney o jeep," dagdag pa ng senador. Hinihikayat din ng bagong batas ang turismo sa pamamagitan ng pagsulong ng mga automobile tour, pagtatatag ng mga vintage vehicle o car museum, vintage motorsports at mga kahalintulad na aktibidad. Sa ilalim ng bagong batas, ang mga restoration shops at kompanyang nag-i-import ng mga vintage vehicle para sa restoration sa Pilipinas o para mag-export ng mga na-restore na mga sasakyan ay maaaring makakuha ng fiscal at tax incentives na nakasaad sa Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law. Maaaring i-export ang mga vintage na mga sasakyan maliban na lamang kung ang mga ito ay may historical significance sa bansa tulad ng mga dating sasakyan ng mga naging presidente ng bansa na sertipikado ng National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). Pinapayagan din ang pag-import, pagpaparehistro at paggamit ng mga right-hand drive na sasakyan na ginawa noong Disyembre 31, 1970 o mas maaga pa o ang mga gagamitin para sa racing at iba't ibang motorsports. Pinagbabawalan naman ang mga may-ari ng vintage cars na gamitin ang mga ito bilang pampublikong transportasyon o para pagkakitaan maliban na lamang kung ito'y gagamitin sa mga pelikula, advertisement, pictorials, kasalan at motorcade. Gayunpaman, maaari nila itong gamitin para sa leisure driving o paglilibang anumang oras at may pagkakakilanlan ito ng espesyal na plaka na nagsasaad ng pagiging "vintage vehicle."