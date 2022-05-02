ASCII Group Partners with Vijilan Security to Offer Exclusive Cybersecurity Benefits to Its Members
Vijilan Security provides 24/7 cyber monitoring for managed service and IT providersAVENTURA, FLA., UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security is partnering with the ASCII Group to provide exclusive discounts to members of the oldest and largest independent IT community in the world, with more than 1,300 members across North America.
Vijilan is a 24/7 cyber monitoring vendor for managed service and IT providers. Its solutions include Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and 24/7 Security Operations Centers (SOC) for clients in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, legal and manufacturing.
ASCII Group members can now add SIEM and SOC to their security stack with a cybersecurity monitoring program Vijilan has developed exclusively for them.
With the partnership, ASCII Group’s managed service provider (MSP) members can join a plan with its flagship security solution, ThreatInsight, for $79 a month, which normally is available for $199 a month for non partners. This security solution includes valuable reporting features and access is provided to an unlimited amount of users and an unlimited number of devices.
ThreatInsight is an SIEM/SOC service sales tool that allows managed service providers to demonstrate the value of cyber monitoring by showing clients who is lurking in their networks. ThreatInsight includes a 24/7 SOC, compliance reports and a seven-year log storage and one-year raw logs for incident responses and forensics. ThreatInsight users also get sales and marketing support and PSA integrations. Additionally, users receive access to executive summary reports that can be presented to clients.
“MSPs need a reliable security vendor that is not only going to offer them a service, but be their trusted partner in their mission to protect their clients,” said Kevin Nejad, the CEO of Vijilan Security. “At Vijilan, we go above and beyond to make our MSP partnerships a priority by offering white glove services and consistently listening to partner feedback to make improvements. And we are consistently investing and improving our infrastructure to stay up to date with the ever-growing cybersecurity landscape.”
Nejad added that cybersecurity requires monitoring and that guaranteeing an organization’s safety includes detecting any malicious and unusual activity, which takes time, expertise and the right technology. Also, he said, threats can occur outside office hours, which is why it is essential to have dedicated security experts and systems that are working 24/7/365 to monitor a client’s network.
ASCII Group members can sign up for Vijilan’s discounted security program at www.vijilan.com/ascii.
For more information about Vijilan Security, visit www.vijilan.com.
About Vijilan Security
Vijilan was founded in 2014 as a U.S.-based LLC specializing in cybersecurity threat management. With over 15 years of experience in security monitoring and over 10 years of expertise in developing security analytics and correlation rules, we have perfected the art of detection, monitoring and reporting security incidents. Several organizations in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing and government rely on Vijilan’s security solutions and security specialists to analyze billions of events and its unique ability to deliver insightful information to MSPs and MSSPs in the U.S. and around the world.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here