Name Change to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate Now Reflects Communities Company Serves
New name, but company will still offer worldwide, world-class serviceDENVER, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better reflect the totality of the communities it serves, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate has changed its name to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate.
“We serve all the Colorado communities from across the Front Range and into the mountains and the change is more encompassing of the areas we work,” said Scott Nordby, who cofounded the company in 2003 with his wife Lora.
“If you are moving across town or around the world, we have the largest national and global reach along with premier resources to help you achieve your dreams,” he said.
He added, “with the name change, it will be easier for buyers and sellers to find and utilize the company.”
While the company’s name may be changing, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate will continue to offer the same world-class service it is known for.
Nationwide and international online syndication, elite marketing strategies, in addition to effective pricing strategies for homes in all price ranges, as well as full-time real estate professionals, Your Forever Agents®. The company strives to be the trusted advisor for all buyers and sellers in the purchase and sale of properties. Properties that range from the mountain areas to land on the plains, and all that lies in-between. As full-time real estate agents, they keep current on what is happening in the market and are able to give their clients real-time information. Experienced in strong negotiation skills and the buying/selling process, the company’s agents specialize in both skill, real estate mind-set and attention to detail to offer their buyer and seller clients the utmost in professionalism.
“Whether you want to be in the middle of the city or where you feel you can get away from it all – if you're ready for what’s next, you’re ready to meet one of our Forever Agents℠ to help you find the perfect home for your lifestyle,” Lora Nordby said. “We are not only here for you today, we strive to be here, for you, for life.”
“We think the Berkshire Hathaway name will be good for HomeServices and HomeServices for Berkshire. When people are making the decision of the magnitude of buying a house, it’s the biggest decision a great many families will ever make. They want to know who they’re working with and we think that the Berkshire Hathaway name will be reassuring to many of those people,” said Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate recently received the Gold Award for Outstanding Performance and the Certificate of Appreciation for 100 percent Customer Satisfaction at the BGRS 2021 Global Supplier Partner Forum. BGRS is a leading global provider of real estate and relocation services. Additionally, since 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America has held the No. 1 ranking by Real Trends for transaction sides with more than 388,000 sides closed in 2021.
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate and its services, visit bhhscore.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a real estate brokerage franchise network designed for today’s real estate market. From first-time homebuyers to high-end residential markets to middle-market communities to commercial real estate, our franchisees are down to earth, nimble and local experts. The network, is among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.
