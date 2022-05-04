Bridges Environmental Group Launches Limited Edition Coasters to Save the Environment
Bridges Environmental is saving old bridges by turning old wood into unique artisan furniture. They are now ready to take on Canada's carbon footprint!CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges Environmental Group (Mackenzie, BC) is pleased to announce its limited edition wood coasters campaign to raise awareness and help save the environment capacity to lower the carbon footprint through saving old wood from being burned, thus reducing carbon footprint in massive ways.
This Bridges Environmental campaign highlights the need to reduce the carbon footprint in Canada through raising awareness of its environmental stewardship as a First Nations company. Through the partnership with a major forestry company in Canada, consultation with officials of the British Columbia government, and as the leading furniture carbon offset company in Canada the vision is now being expanded by lowering CO2 gas emissions which would otherwise have been emitted through unnecessary burning.
In 2021 alone, Bridges Environmental has saved 196 tonnes (392000 pounds) of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere. You are invited to participate in this coaster campaign by visiting the site below.
With global warming and environmental changes, Canadians are aware more than ever of the effects that our everyday choices make on our carbon footprint and what this means for the land, people and generations that will follow us. This coaster campaign highlights the need to invest in carbon offset companies so that together we can see a cleaner and more sustainable future for Canada and our future generations.
Bridges Environmental Group Ltd. is a First Nations carbon offset furniture company which has partnered with nation leading forestry leaders to help see CO2 emissions reduced across British Columbia with the aim of impacting the whole country. With increasing First Nations partnerships on the horizon, Bridges’ vision is to see millions of CO2 footprints erased in Canada through its artisan products being sold bringing practical and tangible effects of environmental stewardship in Canada right into living rooms across the nation.
