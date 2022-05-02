Craft Putt, an indoor mini golf taphouse, to debut in Overland Park on May 5th
Craft Putt, a locally owned and operated mini golf bar, will host its grand opening at its first location in Overland Park, Kansas on Thursday May 5th.OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Putt, a locally owned indoor mini golf taphouse, will debut Thursday May 5th in the Quivira Crossing Shopping Center at the intersection of 135th Street and Quivira Road.
The 9,000-square foot space will feature a custom built 10-hole mini golf course, deluxe handheld food options, 24 craft beers on tap and an arrangement of other mini golf themed games.
A wide variety of locally crafted beverages will be the staple of Craft Putt. The 24 taps will focus on beers specifically from independently owned and operated Kansas City breweries. Tap choices will always rotate, so guests are likely to see new options during each visit. Craft Putt will also put an emphasis on a distinctive selection of quality handcrafted cocktails at an affordable price. The cocktail menu will include a list of year-round choices in addition to a rotational list for experimental and seasonal concoctions.
The food menu will begin as an approachable selection of classic handheld bar foods such as sandwiches, wraps and various appetizers. Guests will be able to satisfy their hunger pangs with a small snack or enjoy a full dinner.
Beyond the beer and food, it will be the games that keep people coming back, and there will be plenty to choose from. Mini golf, or putt putt, will be the main attraction for guests as the 10-hole course will showcase a matchless design. The signature “bonus” 10th hole welcomes golfers to a Plinko-style design in a hidden area of the facility. A variety of golf themed games will also be located throughout the pub floor. Classic games such as shuffleboard and Connect Four have been converted to mini golf form for guests to play for free. Another featured game called Chip-Skee takes mini golf to a whole new level by hitting balls with a real golf club into a small replica golf course.
Owner AJ Chinn, a current Lenexa resident, has been waiting to bring this concept to life since returning to the area in 2016. His passion for local beer, mini golf and community made this an opportunity of a lifetime for him.
“The biggest emphasis for Craft Putt is community, and we intend to build our success on this foundation,” said Chinn. “I want people to experience an incredible gathering place where everybody can come and enjoy games, quality food and great local brews and cocktails.”
Family will also be a key demographic for Craft Putt. While adult outings and date nights are expected to keep the place busy, the atmosphere will be highly inclusive of families with younger children.
"The Kansas City area needs something like this,” Chinn added. “It's not just about bringing a great option for mini golf to the area. We are building an inclusive place that will bring people together and create awesome memories.”
Chinn also said Craft Putt plans to host a variety of community events, including mini golf tournaments, to support local organizations.
To learn more visit craftputt.com.
AJ Chinn
Craft Putt
info@craftputt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other